India News | Gehlot Wants to Blame Centre for Rajasthan Govt's Shortcomings: Poonia

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia hit back at Ashok Gehlot on Monday for criticising Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, saying the chief minister had completely failed to run the government.

Gehlot had targeted Goyal over the delay in running Shramik Special trains to transport migrant workers and advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the railways minister.

Reacting to the remarks, Poonia alleged that Gehlot's administration had completely failed to comply with the Centre's instructions during the lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said the chief minister wanted to blame Centre for the alleged shortcomings of the state government.

Poonia told reporters in Jaipur that Goyal had transported 50 lakh people to their homes through trains.

But, even as Gehlot had claimed to have pressed 4,000 buses into service, the state BJP president said migrants were seen on roads walking several kilometres without food for over a month.

Listing the achievements of the Centre, Poonia claimed that Modi had given a boost to the country's image at the global level and brought positive change in the lives of the poor, farmers and the youth.

According to Poonia, in the first year of the Modi government's second term, such "historic works" were done for which the country had been "waiting" for the past 70 years. PTI

