Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 20 (ANI): After protesting farmers were evicted from the Shambu and Khanauri borders, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Thursday said that the legalisation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is the need of the hour.

Tirkey further hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying that when they were not in power, they talked about the welfare of farmers but the moment they got power, they were against the farmers.

"Any kind of decision that has been taken by any government to suppress the movements of farmers is very disappointing... This will have consequences because no revolution, no protest can just be suppressed... When you're (AAP) not in power, you are speaking for the farmers. The moment you come in the chair, you're against them. This shows the real intention of their party... Having conversations with the union government is futile. What is the point of having seven rounds of discussion? Getting MSP legalised is the need of the hour..." Tirkey told ANI.

Earlier today, the police officials evicted protesting farmers from the Shambu and Khanauri border.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP-led Central government over the issue of farmers' protests, stating that they don't care about the farmers.

Slamming the BJP, Yadav said that no government should do injustice to farmers and hence their demands should be discussed.

Speaking to reporters, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "As far as farmers are concerned, the BJP does not care about them... We have to improve our system from the ground, make farmers prosperous. But the BJP sees the economy from above and makes big people rich... No government anywhere should do injustice to farmers, their demands should be discussed..."

Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee condemned both the Union and the Punjab state government for the eviction of farmers from the Sambhu and Khanauri borders.

In a video shared by the Kisan Morcha, Pannu stated that today they will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Haryana and Punjab against the "atrocities" on farmers.

"We condemn the action against farmers by the Bhagwant Mann government in collaboration with or on the orders of the Modi government. The Bhagwant Mann government and Modi government will have to pay a heavy price for this. Today, we will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Haryana and Punjab against the atrocities on farmers," he said.

Meanwhile, security was heightened at the Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border as Haryana Police removed concrete barricades erected at the border to restrict farmers' movement further from where they were sitting on a protest over various demands.

The police officials used bulldozers to remove concrete barricades erected at the Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border.

Several farmer leaders were detained by the police, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite fast, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher on Wednesday. (ANI)

