Panaji, Dec 15 (PTI) Claiming that the BJP government in Goa is spending Rs 100 crore on celebrations to mark the 60th state Liberation Day despite a financial distress, the Goa Forward Party on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to turn down the invite for attending the December 19 function.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced President Kovind would attend the Goa Liberation Day function on December 19, which will mark the beginning of the year-long celebrations to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the Liberation Day.

Also Read | Bollywood Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal Summoned by NCB Again on Wednesday.

The BJP government in the state already announced various programmes from December 19, 2020 to December 19, 2021. It had requested Rs 100 crore from the Centre.

"Kindly consider the enormous amount of money being spent on the Liberation Day celebrations at a time when our brethren Goans are struggling with personal finances and their livelihood.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Woman Worker Dead, 5 Injured As Porch of Under-Construction Private Hospital Building Collapses in Rajnandgaon.

"The economic ramifications of the pandemic have brought despair to the working class, and our eager young population who's hope for brighter career opportunities in their home state have started to dim away," GFP chief Vijai Sardesai stated in his letter to the President.

Stating that Goans like to welcome people to the state, Sardesai said, "But spending Rs 100 crore for the function really doesn't make any sense. We look to you to hold our plight, we look to you to hear our voice, and we look to you to be our representation.

"Therefore, we humbly request you to kindly turn down the government's invite for being the chief guest and avoid visiting the state on 19th December".

The Liberation Day is celebrated in commemoration of the Indian armed forces freeing Goa from the Portuguese rule.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)