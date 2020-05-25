India News | Ghaziabad-Delhi Border Sealed Again, Essential Services Personnel Allowed

Ghaziabad (UP), May 25 (PTI) The Ghaziabad administration on Monday sealed its border with Delhi again in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus in the district in the last few days, according to an official order.

Essential services including doctors, paramedical staff, police, bank employees and media personnel are allowed to move across the two cities after showing identity cards, the order stated.

“There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent days. A major part of these increased cases are linked to people commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad.

"Hence, on the recommendation of the chief medical officer (CMO), it has been decided to seal the Delhi-Ghaziabad borders like it was done earlier (April 26),” District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The restriction would be in place till next order, he said in a statement.

Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 227 cases of COVID-19 till Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

The district has 18 hotspots while the entire urban Ghaziabad has been categorised as a ‘red zone', it added.

