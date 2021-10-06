Ghaziabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Scores of lawyers took out a rally from the district court compound to the collectorate on Wednesday to register their protest against the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight people were killed.

The lawyers, under the banner of Adhivakta Sangharsh Samiti, burnt the effigies symbolising the governments at the Centre and in the state.

They raised slogans against the central and state governments and demanded that Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra be booked in connection with the October 3 incident.

Police have registered a murder case against Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Kumar Mishra, and several others over the death of the farmers.

The lawyers demand that Ashish Mishra be arrested at the earliest, Chairman of Samiti Nahar Singh Yadav and other office bearers said in a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind which was handed over to the district magistrate.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others including BJP workers and their driver were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

