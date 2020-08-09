Ghaziabad, Aug 9 (PTI) An NDRF team on Sunday recovered the bodies of two men from the Ganga Canal near here, two days after their vehicle fell into it and they drowned, police said.

They have been identified as Ashish Dhyani and Vinod Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

On Friday, the men, along with their friends Paramvir and Sanjeev, were on their way to the Defence Research and Development Organisation in Chandigarh for some contract work when their vehicle fell into the canal in Hapur district.

Paramvir, who was driving the car, managed to swim across the canal with the help of a police sub-inspector, while the others went missing.

During a rescue operation the same night, the NDRF had pulled out the car with the help of a machine. The force searched for the three men on Saturday, but no was traced, the SSP said.

Police said the body of Sanjeev is still missing and NDRF will resume the operation on Monday.

