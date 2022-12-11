Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested a person for dancing and blocking a public road.

In a viral video, two girls were seen dancing after parking the car on the highway, hampering the movement of traffic.

Also Read | Mumbai: 1992 Riot Accused on Run for 18 Years Arrested by Dindoshi Police From Malad.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media on December 10, in which a man and two women were dancing on the elevated road by blocking the public road, a case was registered at the police station in Kaushambi. A young man was arrested and the car was impounded," Ghaziabad Police tweeted in Hindi.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Universal Health Cover Day: Yoga Has Made the World View India As Centre of Possibilities in Health and Wellness, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)