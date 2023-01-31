Ghaziabad, January 31: A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stalking a woman and sending her a blood-stained letter with a blade enclosed within, police here said. The woman in her complaint said that the man used to bother her and ask her for money to buy a new mobile phone, police said.

Later, he sent her a blood-stained letter, with a blade, and stuck it with the handle of her car. The accused has been identified as Haider Ali Khan of Vishwakarma colony of the city. The woman lives in the same colony. Delhi Shocker: Stalker Opens Fire at Girl, DCW Seeks Action-Taken Report From Police.

According to the police, when the woman found the letter, she lodged a complaint at the Sihani Gate Police Station. In it she wrote that she was being stalked by a man from her colony for the past many days. Jaipur: Stalker Hacks Woman To Death, Hugs Body Till Arrival Of The Police.

She also said that the accused made objectionable gestures towards her and would stare at her, all that made her uneasy. "Police arrested the accused today in the afternoon and registered an FIR against him," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Dubey said.

