Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R.V. Karnan has urged property taxpayers to take advantage of the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme, which offers a 90% rebate on interest for pending property tax dues.

The Commissioner stated that the scheme will remain in force until March 31, and appealed to citizens to make the most of this opportunity.

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The Commissioner informed that out of 28.08 lakh property taxpayers in the CURE area, around 16.80 lakh taxpayers have already paid their property tax.

On Monday, a press conference was held at the GHMC Head Office to explain the details of the Property Tax OTS Scheme. The meeting was addressed by GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, along with Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Priyanka Ala, Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) Ravi Kiran, and Public Relations Officer Mamindla Dasharatham.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that property tax collections in the CURE area, which includes GHMC, MMC, and CMC, have seen a notable increase. By the same date in the previous financial year, the total collection stood at Rs 1,984 crore, whereas Rs 2,186 crore has been collected so far in the current financial year.

To promote transparency and accountability in tax payments, GHMC has facilitated online property tax payments through platforms such as MeeSeva centres, the GHMC website, Citizen Service Centres, and the MyGHMC mobile application.

The Commissioner also warned that strict action will be taken under the GHMC Act against property owners who fail to clear their long-pending tax dues. Apart from tax payments, several services such as property assessment, corrections, and other related services are also available through the MyGHMC application. He reiterated that GHMC is committed to providing efficient and technology-driven governance across its jurisdiction.

The Commissioner further stated that, as part of the State Government's "99 Days - Praja Palana, Pragathi Pranalika" initiative, several special drives have been conducted from March 6 to March 16 across 6 zones, 30 circle offices, and 150 wards within GHMC limits.

These include office cleaning drives, file clearances, mapping and elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), removal of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, inspections of FOBs, RUBs, underpasses and flyovers, fire safety inspections, mega e-waste collection drives, and special drives for cleaning and maintenance of public toilets.

The Commissioner said sanitation has been given top priority across GHMC limits, with focused efforts to eliminate Garbage Vulnerable Points. He also highlighted the successful conduct of the Mega E-Waste Drive, emphasising that sanitation will continue to remain a key focus during the Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika implementation period, to make Greater Hyderabad a cleaner and healthier city.

With only 15 days remaining for the OTS deadline, GHMC has intensified its public awareness campaign to encourage taxpayers to avail the scheme.

The Commissioner stated that awareness campaigns are being conducted across the CURE area at the grassroots level. So far, publicity has been carried out through 100 bus shelters across the city. Special awareness videos and audio messages have been prepared and are being widely broadcast through cable news channels, FM radio stations, and social media platforms.

Additionally, two special awareness videos have been produced for screening in theatres across the CURE area. Necessary permissions have also been obtained from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for these videos. The Commissioner informed that these promotional videos will start screening in theatres from tomorrow.

GHMC will also continue to expand its awareness drive through print media, electronic media, and social media platforms in the coming days to ensure that more citizens benefit from the Property Tax OTS Scheme. (ANI)

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