Shimla, May 18 (PTI) The process of Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Himachali cap, Sirmauri Loeya, Mandi Sepubari, Chamba metal craft, Kinnauri apple and Kinnauri ornaments is under consideration with the Registrar of Geographical Indication, Chennai, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday.

He informed that GI status has been given to more than 400 traditional products of the state, including Kullu shawl, Chamba Rumal, Kinnaur shawl, Kangra painting, Lahaul woolen socks and gloves.

GI tag is a status given to a product belonging exclusively to a particular area. The quality, reputation and any other characteristics of that particular product is generally attributed to the geographical origin of the product.

The chief minister said that Kangra tea from Himachal was given GI status in 2005 by the Registrar of Geographical Indicators, Chennai and in March 2023 the beverage from the hill state was granted the European GI tag, paving the way for the sale of the product in European countries.

He said that the sale of Kangra tea is expected to grow as registration was an important tool to recognise the quality, genuineness and reputation of the product in the European markets.

Kangra tea is grown in Palampur, Baijnath, Kangra and Dharamshala in Kangra district, Jogindernagar of Mandi district and Bhattiyat area of Chamba district and is known for its unique taste and fragrance, attributed to its abundant pyrazine contents. Additionally, it also possesses medicinal values.

During the British era, Kangra tea was exported to European markets and because of its quality it has bagged various awards from the markets of Amsterdam and London between 1886 and 1895.

