Dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla have been advised by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra that entry into the consecration ceremony will only be permitted upon scanning the QR code on the entry pass which has been issued by the trust. Possession of an invitation card alone does not guarantee entry to the event, the trust added urging the attendees to ensure they have their entry pass ready for the occasion. The Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple is set to take place on January 22. Ayodhya Ram Mandir: WhatsApp Message Offering Free VIP Entry Into Ram Mandir Is Fake, Watch Video to Know How Fraudsters are Scamming Devotees.

Important Update for Dignitaries Attending Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

प्राण प्रतिष्ठा उत्सव में आमंत्रित महानुभावों के लिए जानकारी: भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा उत्सव में प्रवेश केवल श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र द्वारा जारी की गई प्रवेशिका के माध्यम ही संभव है। केवल निमंत्रण पत्र से आगंतुकों को प्रवेश सुनिश्चित नहीं हो पाएगा।… pic.twitter.com/3BkCpbJIbM — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)