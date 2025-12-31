Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) President, Shaik Salauddin, called for the removal of the 10-minute delivery option from all platforms and the reinstatement of the previous payout structure, ahead of the nationwide gig workers' strike, which is going to take place on December 31.

Ahead of the gig workers' strike, the TGPWU President said that 40,000 workers across India had supported the protest on December 25 and are ready to discuss their demands with delivery companies.

"Our demand to the platform companies was that our old payout structure be reinstated and that the 10-minute delivery option be removed from all platforms... We had called for a strike on the 25th and 31st, and on the 25th, 40 thousand workers across India came out in support of it... We are ready to discuss and talk about it... We request the state and central government also to interfere in this...," Salauddin told ANI.

Meanwhile, gig workers across the country are preparing for a nationwide strike on December 31 to protest unfair working conditions, low wages, and the lack of social security, warning that delivery services may be severely disrupted during peak hours.

The union leader said that the protest had already begun in phases. "On the 25th, around 40,000 workers across India joined the protest, due to which 50 to 60 per cent of orders were delayed. What happened ON December 25 was just the trailer; the real picture will be seen on December 31," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Salauddin said platform-based workers associated with companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto and Amazon have united under the banner of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) to press for long-pending demands.

"People can see that we have been continuously raising our demands with platform companies. We have placed five key demands before them. Our first demand is that the old payout structure should be restored. Earlier, during festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Bakrid, fair payments were made. That system must be implemented again regularly," Salauddin said.

Salauddin further alleged that algorithm-based control has negatively impacted workers' earnings. "The algorithm controls workers' businesses. Incentives are not being paid properly, and there is no clarity. We also want a proper grievance redressal mechanism and social security benefits," he added.

Claiming growing support, Salauddin said over 1.5 lakh workers across India are backing the movement, with more expected to join. He also alleged intimidation by aggregator companies. "Workers are being threatened. Bouncers are being deployed near warehouses, and IDs are being blocked through team leaders and area managers. This kind of pressure will not work," he said.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav reiterated his call to ban 10-minute delivery apps, claiming that the same companies have been oppressing gig workers and shooting up their evaluations on their backs, enriching only the companies.

"In today's time, Swiggy Zomato delivery boys, Blinkit Zepto riders, Ola Uber drivers, are a workforce on the back of which these big companies have become unicorns; they have got billion-dollar valuations. In this entire ecosystem that has been created, if there's one group of people who are oppressed and under immense pressure, it's the gig workers," the AAP MP said during an exclusive interview with ANI.

Under the 10-minute delivery guarantee, a gig worker who drives recklessly, becomes increasingly anxious, risks losing incentives, and faces customer abuse if the delivery is late, while not receiving any regular worker protections, Chadha said.

As part of improving working conditions and rights for workers, Chadha has proposed setting working hours for gig workers to end the practice of people working 14-16 hours a day for incentives. (ANI)

