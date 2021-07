Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl died allegedly after falling into a rainwater-filled drain in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Sindhawli village, they said.

Police said the body was fished out from the drain.

Meanwhile, rains brought down the mercury in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring places.

