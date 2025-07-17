Chennai, July 17: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by an unidentified man while she was returning home from school in Tamil Nadu's Gummidipoondi, about 45 km from here, police said on Thursday.

The man, said to be in his mid-twenties, followed her on the village road, gagged and dragged her into a bush, they said. Sexual Assault Case: Uttarakhand Man Sentenced to 30 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping His 2 Minor Daughters and Minor Son.

Accused Follows Girl (Trigger Warning)

The girl later informed her grandmother about the incident, police said and added they have launched a hunt to trace out and nab the culprit.

