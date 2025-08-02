New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A girl fell into the Yamuna river from Delhi's Signature Bridge, following which her body was recovered with the help of divers, police said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, they received information about the incident after the girl fell from the bridge. A search operation was immediately launched, and with the assistance of divers, her body was recovered from the river.

Police further stated that efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased. An investigation has also been initiated to ascertain whether the girl jumped into the river intentionally or fell by accident.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in July, the body of a 19-year-old student of Delhi University, identified as Sneha Debnath, was retrieved from the Yamuna River in the national capital.

According to the reports, the student was believed to have taken her own life by jumping into the Yamuna River.

A note provided by the family indicated her intention to jump from the Signature Bridge. Some eyewitnesses had stated that they saw a girl standing on the bridge and she was later found missing. Her close friends stated she was upset since the last few months and had dropped email and WhatsApp messages that morning.

Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old girl from Sabroom in South Tripura district had been missing in the national capital.

Sneha, a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University, was last in contact with her family on July 7. (ANI)

