Chitrakoot (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly gang raped in a village in the Pahadi area here, police said on Monday.

The girl, about 15 years old, was allegedly raped by two persons of her village on Sunday evening, Station House Officer (SHO), Pahadi, Shravan Kumar Singh said.

When the accused saw her uncle coming, they left the girl in a field and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, he said.

The SHO said that of the two involved in rape one is about 16 years old while the other is 19 years old.

Police are probing the matter. The accused are absconding, he said.

