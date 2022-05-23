Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI): The police received information that a girl travelling on Avantika Express had been kidnapped, but later found her with her lover at Vadodara station.

The police had received information that she was kidnapped on the official Twitter handle of the Railways.

"Information was received on the Twitter handle of Railways that a girl travelling in Avantika Express train had been kidnapped. Teams were formed to search for the girl. Vadodara team saw the girl getting down at the railway station," said HD Dhabi, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Vadodara Railway Police.

After the official investigation was started, it was found out that the girl was with a boy.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that both were in love but the boy was married. We called their relatives and handed them over," added Dhabi. (ANI)

