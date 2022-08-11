Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): A girl was stabbed allegedly by her boyfriend for refusing to continue the relationship here on Wednesday.

Telangana Police has confirmed the development and is probing the matter from all angles.

Speaking to ANI, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari said, "An incident has come to light wherein a girl was stabbed by her lover for refusing to continue the relationship. The victim was a 21-year college girl."

"It is believed that the girl refused to move out of her native town and shift to her boyfriend's place. Following this, they had a difference and the girl did not want to continue the relationship. The man, later, decided to sort out the differences. Being unable to come down to a proper conclusion, the man stabbed," the police official said.

The girl is hospitalised and is out of danger, the police said. Further, a probe is underway to nab the accused in the case.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

