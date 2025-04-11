New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The teenage girl who was stabbed multiple times in Delhi Cantonment had initially threatened the accused with death, police revealed on Friday.

This development comes after the police took the statement of the accused, Amit (20), who was admitted to a hospital after inflicting multiple wounds on the girl's stomach and neck as well as on himself on April 6 evening.

According to police, the stabbing incident was triggered after the accused spotted a new dress in the girl's bag, leading to a fight between them.

A senior police officer on Friday said that when the accused asked the victim not to take gifts from other boys, the girl allegedly said, "Tum kya kar loge agar mai lu? Zyada bologe to tumhe marwa dungi (What will you do if I take it? If you talk too much, I'll get you killed.)"

Enraged and intimidated by the threat, Amit planned to end her life and when she called him to meet her at the bus stop. He allegedly took a knife with him.

After stabbing the girl, Amit also stabbed himself in the stomach, the officer said, adding that he is now out of danger and shifted to the hospital ward.

The police have taken his statement and are waiting to corroborate it with the victim, who has been admitted to ICU again after initially being taken out of it.

In her initial statement to the police, the girl had asked the police not to take any action against Amit.

“Amit, in his statement, has said that he was in a relationship with the victim for the past year. However, she had distanced herself from him, straining their relationship.

On the day of the incident, they even shared a meal together in a community kitchen; however, later, things took a turn for the worse, the officer said.

“We are waiting to corroborate Amit's version with the victim, who is not in the condition to give a statement right now,” the officer said.

The police said the accused will be arrested once the doctors declare him medically fit and discharge him.

A case under section 109(1) of the BNS was registered against the accused at Delhi Cantonment police station.

