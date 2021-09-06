Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 6 (ANI): With an aim to provide relief to students living in far-flung hilly areas who had to travel long distances every day for studies, a 100 bedded girls hostel was constructed in the Panchari area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the locals, female students from economically weaker sections, who were unable to afford private accommodation in the district, often dropped out after completing their education till class 10th, and the new hostel facility built under Centre's Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) is expected to help them immensely in completing their studies.

Ekta Gandotra, a class 12th student at higher secondary school in Panchari block told ANI that earlier she had to travel over 6 kilometres in crowded public transports to reach her school from her village.

"The new hostel has been very helpful for girls like me. We had to travel long distances in crowded public transports. Many a time we had to travel on foot when we missed our transports, which was also unsafe. Because of this, many girls were not allowed to study after class 10th. But, now, girls like me, who came from far-flung villages have an accommodation near the school to stay and complete our studies," said Gandotra.

She thanked the government for the scheme and hoped more girls will continue their education, who dropped out because of accommodation issues.

"We live in hilly areas and commuting here is very tough. Many girls dropped out of school after class 10th because of that, but now they have a facility to stay near the school and complete their education," he said.

Informing about the government's scheme further, Kuldeep Kumar, Sarpanch of Halqa Chullna in Panchari block to ANI that the hostel facility was built with a budget of over Rs 2 crores.

"This hostel will be very helpful for students belonging to economically weaker section and who come from remote villages to the Higher Secondary school in Panchari block. Now, they can stay at the hostel and complete their education," said the Sarpanch. (ANI)

