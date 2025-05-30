The award was jointly presented by the Dellhi CM, Rekha Gupta and the German Ambassador to India H.E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann (Photo/X/@gupta_rekha)

New Delhi [India] May 30 (ANI): In a landmark moment for India's artificial intelligence and technology ecosystem, Glance AI has been awarded the "AI Innovation of the Year" at the EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council) Awards 2025, an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, said a release.

According to the release, the prestigious award was jointly presented by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta and the German Ambassador to India H.E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann at a ceremony attended by top government officials, industry leaders, and international delegates.

Receiving the award on behalf of InMobi, Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer at InMobi, the parent company of Glance, said, "Glance AI is not just a technology innovation; it's a commitment to inclusive, accessible, and responsible commerce. This recognition is a testament to India's potential to lead in global AI innovation--a proud moment for everyone building for Bharat and the world."

"Glance AI has finally not just entered the AI race, but put India firmly at the top with credible and scalable future commerce use cases. Glance AI generates inspirational looks for users on lock screens across millions of devices, with a tap-to-buy feature, combining AI, creativity, and commerce into one seamless experience. Our work at InMobi and Glance is inspired by Naveen Tewari's vision of making technology meaningful, secure, trustworthy, delightful and empowering for every user proudly from India for the world.", she added.

As per the release, recognised for revolutionising the way consumers interact with content and commerce on smart devices, Glance AI is redefining the future of commerce by integrating advanced generative AI into everyday user experiences. It is an AI-Native commerce platform built on deep commerce intelligence and hyper-real visual shopping. The platform is powered by proprietary AI architecture fusing predictive intelligence, neural visualisation and real-time orchestration. From personalised product discovery to instant contextual commerce, the platform represents a significant leap in AI-driven user engagement and monetisation.

Glance AI goes far beyond traditional app-based experiences. Designed on an open architecture, it features deep integration with device manufacturers, telecom providers, and brands, transforming phones into AI-powered devices, TVs into commerce-enabled hubs, and brand storefronts into intelligent, generative AI-driven shopping experiences.

Early trial results demonstrate strong traction for Glance AI's inspiration-led shopping model. Within just a few weeks, the platform attracted over 2.04 million active users even in the beta stage. Engagement levels are exceptionally high: users have submitted more than 40 million personalised style requests, with half downloading or sharing their results. Additionally, 40% of users tap through to begin their shopping journeys, setting new standards for engagement, retention, and shareability in the AI commerce space.

According to the release, Glance is a consumer technology company, creating an industry-defining AI commerce platform to help consumers and businesses reimagine shopping using generative AI. Built on a proprietary AI architecture fusing predictive intelligence, neural visualization and real-time orchestration across devices from mobile, TV to apps, Glance AI is leading disruption in commerce. Glance is backed by Google, Jio Platforms, and Mithril Capital, and is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi. (ANI)

