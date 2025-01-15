Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15 (ANI): Karnataka is gearing up for a major boost in its manufacturing sector, with the International Battery Company (IBC), a globally renowned manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries set to begin production at its Giga Factory Unit in Bengaluru within nine months.

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil said that this project, worth Rs 390 crore, will create 300 direct jobs and export 20% of its lithium-ion battery production to the US and EU markets, showcasing Karnataka's high-quality manufacturing capabilities

The groundbreaking ceremony for the unit, to be established in collaboration with Mahanagar Gas Ltd. at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) plot in the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), was performed by Minister Patil on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Minister Patil highlighted that the unit aims to export 20% of its production to the US and EU markets, reflecting the global demand for Karnataka's high-quality manufacturing capabilities.

IBC produces lithium-ion cells at its 35,000-square-foot facility in South Korea, which are then brought to India to make the finished product. The first phase of investment at the KIADB ITIR unit will facilitate the first-ever local manufacture of lithium-ion cells in the country. These cells will be used to produce battery packs designed for small mobility solutions, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The company plans to subsequently expand its focus to larger mobility applications, Patil explained.

He emphasised that this project will significantly enhance advanced manufacturing capabilities and skill development in Karnataka.

The state government has allocated 10 acres of land near the Foxconn unit for this pioneering initiative, which will also include the production of retrofit batteries in the future. The minister added that this venture will boost Karnataka's economy and reduce dependency on imports from China.

Describing the IBC Giga Factory as a landmark project in the green energy and advanced battery manufacturing sectors, Patil stated that it aligns with Karnataka's vision of a tech-driven, sustainable, and inclusive economy.

"IBC's focus on lithium-ion battery production is critical to India's transition to renewable energy. It will enhance energy storage capabilities, contribute to a sustainable future, and integrate advanced engineering with clean energy solutions. By fostering innovation and job creation, this project will serve as a beacon for other industries considering investments in Karnataka," Patil remarked.

"The founders of the company, who were educated in India and trained in Silicon Valley, USA, have prioritised the design and production of batteries. It is commendable that they have designed them to suit Indian conditions," the minister said.

A battery expo was also organised as part of the event. The ceremony was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Industries Department Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, IBC CEO Priyadarshi Panda, CSO Sundar Ramamurthy, JASTECH Chairman Jason Chung, Vice President Danny Chung, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. MD Ashu Singhal, and Deputy MD Sanjay Shende. (ANI)

