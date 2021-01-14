Panaji, Jan 14 (PTI) As many as 103 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the count of infections has risen to 52,182 and the toll reached 752, the official said.

At least 67 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 50,582, he said.

The coastal state currently has 848 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 1,838 samples tested in the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,23,328, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,182, new cases 103, death toll 752, discharged 50,582, active cases 848, samples tested till date 4,23,328.

