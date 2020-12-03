Panaji, Dec 3 (PTI) At least 124 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while three died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the coastal state's tally of infections reached 48,365 and the toll stood at 696, the official said.

The count of recoveries in the state rose to 46,251, after 119 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

There are currently 1,418 active cases in the state, the official said, adding that 1,890 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,365, new cases 124, death toll 696, discharged 46,251, active cases 1,418, samples tested till date 3,54,812.

