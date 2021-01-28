Panaji, Jan 28 (PTI) At least 85 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the state's tally of infections has risen to 53,185 and the toll reached 765, the official said.

As many as 52 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 51,652, he said.

The coastal state now has 768 active cases, he added.

With the addition of 1,875 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,45,778, the official said.

