New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a series of meetings here with Union Ministers and others and discussed various developmental works in the State.

He held a meeting with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel and discussed various matters related to tourism promotion in the State, especially cultural tourism with support from the Centre. Sawant invited the Union Minister for the forthcoming 60th Goa Liberation Day celebration.

Later, the Chief Minister met Shandilya Giriraj Singh, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and discussed various initiatives to scale up the production in fisheries and dairy sector in the State of Goa.

The Chief Minister said he had healthy discussions, which will benefit in the overall development and growth of the State. (ANI)

