New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for encouraging the use of regional languages in court proceedings.

"I welcome PM Narendra Modi's decision that court proceedings should be conducted in regional languages," Sawant told ANI.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Fraudsters Circulate Morphed Pornographic Video to Family, Friends After Man Fails To Repay Loan.

While addressing the inaugural function of the joint conference of Chief Ministers of the States and Chief Justices of High Courts, the Prime Minister on Saturday said that the confluence of objectives of the legislature and judiciary will help in preparing a roadmap for an effective and time-bound judicial delivery system in the country while also stating that the court should encourage the use of local languages.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, while addressing a joint press conference, said that there is a requirement for local language usage in courts but this needs a wider consultation.

Also Read | Gurugram Hottest at 46.2 Degrees Celsius in Haryana, Punjab.

After having a full day of discussion with the Chief Justice of all states and Chief Ministers of several states, all have participated in today's programme in a free and fair manner.

Several issues, including judicial appointments, were discussed in today's meeting.

This event of the executive and the judiciary will create the frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and will reduce the steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)