Sanquelim (Goa) [India], April 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant participated in a protest along with others against the Pahalgam terror attack on Saturday in Sanquelim.

While speaking to ANI, Pramod Sawant said that a march is being held against the Pahalgam terror attack and in support of the decisions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Pakistan. He stated that the people of the state are with PM Modi and the whole country believes that he will take strong steps against terrorism.

"Across Goa, in various places, a protest march has been held against #PahalgamTerrorAttack and supported the decisions made by PM Modi against Pakistan. People of Goa and state government are with PM Modi. The country believes that PM Modi will take strong steps and terrorism will be eliminated completely," Pramod Sawant said.

Twenty-six tourists were killed on Tuesday afternoon in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley. Among the victims were 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting. Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the CCS decided that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

Among other measures, the government announced the immediate closure of the Attari ICP, cancellation of SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas for Pakistani nationals, and reduction of diplomatic presence at both Indian and Pakistani High Commissions to 30 officials each by May 1.

The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non-grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025. (ANI)

