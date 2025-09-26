Panaji (Goa) [India], September 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid tribute to TB Cunha on his death anniversary at Azad Maidan, Panaji, remembering him as a hero of the Goa freedom struggle.

Speaking to the reporters, Pramod Sawant said, "Today is the death anniversary of TB Cunha, the hero of the Goa freedom struggle movement. On behalf of Goa and the people of Goa, I pay my respects to him... Goa will always remember him..."

Also Read | Tata AIG Suspends Cashless Payments at Max Hospitals Across India Following Star Health, Niva Bupa and Care Health.

TB Cunha is popularly known as the "Father of Goan nationalism" and was the organiser of the first movement to end Portuguese rule in Goa.

Earlier on September 20, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, ahead of the Bihar elections, praised the transformation of the state.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon To Campaign for RJD in Bihar Polls? Fact Check Debunks Unverified Claim Circulated With Old Video of Actor's Meeting With Tejashwi Yadav.

Sawant expressed his admiration for the significant changes in Bihar, particularly highlighting the stunning airport, which, as per him, meets international standards.

"I'm visiting Bihar for the first time during the elections. As I landed, I saw how much Bihar had changed... I felt as if I had arrived at an international airport" Sawant told reporters.

While praising Bihar, Sawant also mentioned that he will be in Bihar for two days and during his visit, Sawant will interact with party workers." For the Campaign, I am in Bihar for two days, which is today and tomorrow....... I will also interact with party workers in the state," added Sawant.

Discussing his plans with reporters, Sawant expressed that he is confident the public will bring back the BJP government to power in the state.

"Definitely, the people of Bihar will call for the return of the double-engine government," expressed Sawant. During his visit, the Chief Minister of Goa addressed remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, who had previously stated that democracy is in danger in India and expressed his support for those who stand against this threat. Sawant replied that the most dangerous times for democracy were witnessed during the Congress era. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)