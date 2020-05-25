India News | Goa Congress Demands CM Pramod Sawant to Release White Paper on Financial Status, Impact Due to COVID-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 25 (ANI): Goa Congress on Monday demanded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately release a white paper on the financial status of the state and the impact on it due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, Girish Chodankar, wrote to the CM alleging mismanagement in administration has been occurring since 2012. "The mismanagement of administration since 2012 by running the affairs from the hospital and through proxy Chief Minister has contributed in unprecedented liabilities of nearly Rs 24,000 crore resulted into per capital liabilities of Rs 1,50,000," the letter read.

It added that the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and Chodankar had been demanding the release of "White Paper" on Financial Status of Goa but it had not been met with to date.

"You must accept the fact that unless a White Paper is released and expert opinions are sought on the financial crisis, it is not possible to find solutions to the economic disaster of Goa. The Covid-19 lockdown has added to the woes of the common man and has resulted in the collapse of household budgets of every citizen," it read.

It further adds that, Kamat had submitted an 'Economic Revival Plan of Rs 100 Cr" and had urged to re-notify the "Goemche Daiz Scheme" launched by the Congress government in the past.

As per the Budget 2020-21, Congress said that it has been presented "with a lot of discrepancies which was brought to your notice, including incorrect Fiscal Deficits and negative opening balance of over Rs 5,000 Crore."

"Now with the changing global and national financial and economic conditions, fear is growing that Global economy will shrink by 3 percent. On the other side our national economy started shrinking with the Government of India releasing the report for March 2020 alone shows 8 core industries (except coal) shrunk by 6.5 percent. Our projected growth of 3.5 percent has fallen to 1.8 percent which will have a very negative impact on the Goan economy also. Goa Government revenue will fall to the extent of 35 to 45 percent," it read.

Therefore, the main opposition party in the state has asked the CM to Roll Over the Budget for 2020-21 based on the white paper.

It also demanded the state's resources be pumped into agriculture, horticulture, rural employment, and social welfare schemes. (ANI)

