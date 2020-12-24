Panaji (Goa) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Governor of Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday extended their greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas.

"Christmas is a joyous festival as it heralds the day on which Jesus Christ the son of God came to this earth as a saviour to redeem mankind from sins. As the bible says, God so loved this world that he gave us his only begotten son. The life of Jesus Christ teaches us that he preached the eternal values of peace, love, compassion, brotherhood, and harmony. He gave up his own self for the greater good of mankind through his act of crucification," read Governor's message.

"Jesus Christ's life and teachings will forever serve as a balm in this troubled world. On this festive occasion to commemorate the birth of Son of God, let us dedicate ourselves to live in peace and harmony and work for greater glory and progress of the nation," he added.

On the other hand, the chief minister stated that "Christmas signifies a time of love, joy, and peace" and asked the people to consolidate the bond of unity and fraternity.

"May the joys of the season feel our heart with goodwill and cheer. May Lord Jesus grant us the strength to overcome our sorrows and difficulties faced during the time of the pandemic. Let us consolidate the bond of unity and fraternity," Sawant said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)