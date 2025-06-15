Panaji, Jun 15 (PTI) The Goa government on Sunday organised camps across six talukas to assist tribal and forest-dwelling communities in resolving long-pending claims under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently announced that all pending cases under the Act would be disposed of by December 19. The day is celebrated to mark Goa's Liberation from 450-year-long Portuguese colonial rule.

A government spokesman said 1,635 claimants participated in camps across six talukas and received assistance in filing and processing their claims.

"The presence of local tribal leaders, village-level forest rights committees, Gram Sabha members, and other key stakeholders ensured the initiative was both grassroots-driven and outcomes-focused," the spokesman said.

The camps were conducted in Sattari, Ponda, Dharbandora, Sanguem, Canacona, and Quepem talukas, he said.

The initiative was jointly conducted by the district administration, tribal welfare and forest departments, with full administrative coordination from deputy collectors and sub-divisional officers, the official said.

The chief minister, in a statement, emphasised the state government's commitment to implementing PM Modi's vision with full responsibility and speed.

He said the camps demonstrate the power of coordinated governance and the importance of reaching every citizen in need.

These efforts are part of a broader mission led by PM Modi's government to strengthen tribal rights, protect forest-dwelling communities, and ensure that development is inclusive, transparent, and time-bound, Sawant added.

