Panaji (Goa) [India], May 4 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday visited the patients admitted to Goa Medical College (GMC) after being injured in the stampede during the Shirgao Lairai Zatra festival.

He reviewed their medical condition and assured them they are receiving the best care.

Rane, who also handles the Women and Child Development and Urban Development departments, said he has directed medical staff at GMC to provide the highest level of care.

Taking on X, Rane said " Visited the patients admitted at Goa Medical College who were injured in the tragic Shirgao Lairai Zatra incident and personally reviewed their condition. I have instructed the medical teams at GMC that utmost care must be taken in their treatment."

Providing an update on the condition of the critically injured, Rane said, "As per today's update, three out of the five critical patients are showing signs of improvement, while the remaining two continue to be critical but stable."

He added that 'Code Red Goa', an emergency protocol designed for swift response to critically ill patients, has been activated at GMC. Under this protocol, senior doctors and all clinical heads of departments, led by the Dean, collaborate to make immediate, collective decisions to enhance patient outcomes.

"We have activated Code Red Goa at GMC, an emergency protocol under which groups of senior doctors, and all clinical HODS led by the Dean, come together to take immediate, collective decisions for critically ill patients to ensure a faster and more coordinated response. We will immediately implement Code Red Goa and notify the same," Rane stated.

Rane also said he would keep personally monitoring the condition of the injured.

"I will continue to personally monitor the progress of these patients to ensure that the highest standards of care are being maintained," the post added on X.

On Saturday, Lairai Devi Temple President, advocate Dinanath Gaonkar, said that the stampede occurred when a devotee accidentally touched an electric bulb with his cane, got an electric shock, and fell onto others in the tightly packed crowd. He said that around 50,000 to 70,000 Dhonds (followers of Lairai Devi) had gathered for the Zatra.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal said that the cause of the stampede is still being investigated.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited Shirgao, where the incident took place. The stampede happened around 4-5 AM on Saturday. (ANI)

