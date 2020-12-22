North Goa (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Calangute Police on Monday apprehended a 23-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in connection with the murder of a transgender from Pimpri-Pune at an abandoned house at Baga, Calangute.

According to a press release by the police, the dead body, which was discovered in a decomposed condition on December 20, was shifted to Goa Medical College Morgue at Bambolim. The dead body of the deceased person is scheduled for post mortem examination on Tuesday.

The official release stated that Superintendent of Police North Utkrisht Prasoon and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Porvorim Edwin Colaco visited the scene of the crime and interrogated the accused person involved in this case.

The accused person will be produced for remand before Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa.

A further investigation is underway. (ANI)

