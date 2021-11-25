Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday attacked new entrants in the state election -- All India Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party over various issues allegedly prevailing in the states they rule.

"New parties are coming to Goa and trying to please people to vote for them, someone asks them how have they handled West Bengal. West Bengal has the highest number of cases in human trafficking, crime against women, crime rate and degrading law and order situation," Nadda said attacking TMC.

While making a reference to AAP, he said "If we see Delhi than everything they (AAP) were responsible for building, they left on the central government and focused on advertising."

"Congress ran the government for 70 years, they left the people on their own, their policy was to make promises at the time of elections, give temptation and attract votes," says BJP chief.

The BJP chief is on a two-day visit to Goa from Wednesday. Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

