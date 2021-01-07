Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) With the addition of 119 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Goa reached 51,626 on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

While no new casualties were reported during the day, 90 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, the official said.

With this, the death toll in the state stands at 744 and the number of recoveries has risen to 49,983, he said.

There are currently 899 active cases in the coastal state, the official said.

At least 1,865 swab samples were tested, raising the number of tests conducted in the state to 4,10,575, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 51,626, new cases 119, death toll 744, discharged 49,983, active cases 899, samples tested till date 4,10,575.

