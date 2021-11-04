Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) As many as 41 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 24 recovered from the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the state rose to 1,78,245, which includes 1,74,245 recoveries, the official said.

The toll stood at 3,366, as no fresh fatalities were reported during the day, he said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 337 active cases.

As many as 2,589 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 14,78,023, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,245, new cases 41, death toll 3,366, discharged 1,74,542, active cases 337, samples tested till date 14,78,023.

