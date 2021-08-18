Panaji, Aug 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Goa rose to 1,72,763, after 80 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 83 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,68,705 and toll to 3,178, the official said.

There are currently 880 infected patients undergoing treatment in the coastal state, he said.

With the addition of 5,261 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 11,44,049, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,763, new cases 80, death toll 3,178, discharged 1,68,705, active cases 880, samples tested till date 11,44,049.

