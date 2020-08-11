Panaji, Aug 11 (PTI) At least 415 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Goa on Tuesday, taking the coastal state's tally to 9,444, an official from the health department said.

With the death of a 45-year-old man and five senior citizens, the toll in the state now stands at 86, the official said.

As many as 272 patients were discharged following their recovery from the infection, taking the recoveries to 6,480, he said.

"Of the 3,320 samples tested on Tuesday, reports of 2,036 came out negative, while 415 returned positive and reports of 869 are awaited," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,444, new cases 415, deaths 86, discharged 6,480, active cases 2,878, samples tested till date 1,53,792.

