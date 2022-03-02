Panaji, Mar 2 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 and three casualties due to the infection, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state has reached 2,45,056, while the toll stood at 3,825, he said.

At least 41 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,41,022, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 209 active cases.

With the addition of 1,409 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 18,85,033, it was stated.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,45,056, new cases 16, death toll 3,825, discharged 2,41,022, active cases 209, samples tested till date 18,85,033.

