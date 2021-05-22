Panaji, May 22 (PTI) Goa on Saturday recorded 1,647 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 39 casualties that took the tally of infections in the state to 1,44,839 and toll to 2,341, an official from the state health department said.

Apart from this, 2,693 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,24,255 and leaving the coastal state with 18,243 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 4,581 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 7,83,409, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,44,839, new cases 1,647, death toll 2,341, discharged 1,24,255, active cases 18,243, samples tested till date 7,83,409.

