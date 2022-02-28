Panaji, Feb 28 (PTI) Goa on Monday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,45,019, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,801, an official said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

So far, 2,40,927 people have been discharged post recovery, including 48 during the day, leaving the state with 271 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: India Opens New Route Through Moldova to Evacuate Its Citizens From Ukraine, Says MEA.

With 1,005 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 18,82,030, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,45,019, new cases 18, death toll 3801, discharged 240927, active cases 271, samples tested till date 1882030.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)