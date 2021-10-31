Panaji, Oct 31 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,78,108 on Sunday after 23 people were detected with the infection, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,364, an official said.

The discharge of 53 people during the day took the recovery count to 1,74,392, leaving the state with an active tally of 352, he informed.

With 2,361 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,68,399, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,108, new cases 23, death toll 3364, discharged 174392, active cases 352, samples tested till date 14,68,399.

