Panaji, Jan 1 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally touched 1,81,182 on Saturday after 310 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,522, an official said.

Also Read | Sulli Deals 2.0: GitHub App 'Bulli Bai' Targets Muslim Women, Shares Pictures of Journalists, Social Workers, Students, Famous Personalities.

So far, 1,76,322 people have been discharged from hospitals, including 18 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,338, he said.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: No Lockdown in West Bengal, Govt Likely To Impose Curbs in Phases.

With 4,959 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,31,100, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,81,182, new cases 310, death toll 3522, discharged 176322, active cases 1338, samples tested till date 16,31,100.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)