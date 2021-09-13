Panaji, Sep 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,74,891 on Monday after 54 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,217, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 90 to touch 1,70,972, leaving the state with 702 active cases, he said.

With 3,341 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,69,754, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,74,891, new cases 54, death toll 3217, discharged 170972, active cases 702, samples tested till date 12,69,754.

