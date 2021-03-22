Panaji, Mar 22 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 85 and reached 56,708 on Monday, while the day also saw 81 people getting discharged and the death toll remaining unchanged, an official said.

The state has so far seen 818 deaths and 54,873 people recovering, leaving it with an active caseload of 1,017, he added.

With 1,441 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,27,106, the official said.

