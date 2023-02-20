Anjuna (Goa) [India], February 20 (ANI): A total of seven people were booked in a joint operation by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch and Anjuna Police for alleged consumption of narcotics drugs, officials said on Monday.

SP North, Nidhin Valsan, said that during the patrolling on Saturday at Vagator Beach, the seven accused persons were examined and they were found positive for the consumption of narcotic drugs.

Also Read | BJP Slams Post Showing Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Feeding Milk to Child Dressed As Lord Shiva, Calls It 'Highly Insulting'.

The accused have been identified as Dhaval Kumar Odhavjibhai Sojitra (28 years) from Gujarat, Nidhin NS (32years) from Kerala, Dilshad Najeeb (27 years) from Kerala, Ajin Joiy (20 years) from Kerala, Sandesh S Naik (28 years) from Karnataka, M Vijaya Shankar (24 years) from Karnataka and Koladiya Nishant Bharat Bhai (26 years) from Gujarat.

The SP further informed that with the help of the SOTAKO machine, the oral saliva screening was done randomly for which they all tested positive.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Internet Services Restored in Palamu After Four Days.

The SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi said that there is zero tolerance for drugs and that such random checking for consumption of drugs will continue in future.

Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of SP North, Nidhin Valsan, IPS and SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)