Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) Two Kenyan nationals were arrested on Thursday for allegedly staying in Goa without documents like passport or visa, a police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi identified the two as Lucy Irara (39) and Mary Nafula Wanjala (27) and said they were held from Vagator village in North Goa.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Three-Storey Building in Industrial Estate in Ghatkopar.

The two women, who were found staying without passport and visa, have been charged under provisions of the Foreigners Act. he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)