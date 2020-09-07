Panaji, Sep 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa rose to 21,173 on Monday with addition of 344 new cases, a health official said.

With nine people succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 245, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates DRDO Scientists for Successful Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle Flight.

A total of 588 people were discharged in the day, taking the total count of recoveries in the state to 16,427.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,173, new cases 344, deaths 245, discharged 16,427, active cases 4,501, samples tested till date 2,13,469.

Also Read | Unlock 4: Punjab Announces More Relaxations, Non-Essential Shops to Now Remain Open On Saturdays As Well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)