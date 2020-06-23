Panaji, Jun 23 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa has risen to 909 with 45 more people testing positive for the viral infection in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Tuesday.

Two people have died so far due to the COVID-19.

While 53 patients being discharged from hospitals in the day, the number of the recovered cases has risen to 205, the official said, adding that Goa now has 702 active cases.

Of the 1,991 samples tested on Tuesday, results of 1,274 had come out negative while that of 672 others are awaited, the official said.

Mangor Hill in Vasco town, which has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 327 cases while at least 205 more patients are linked to this area, which has since been classified as a containment zone, as per data.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has rubbished rumours that one of the deceased COVID-19 patients was a former state minister.

"The former minister is stable and responding to the treatment," he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 909, new cases: 45, deaths: 2, discharged: 205, active cases 702, samples tested till date: 54,781.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)